Geraldo Rivera: Border Patrol must show 'decency'

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera had strong words for Border Patrol agents after an expose brought to light a secret Facebook group comprised of former and current members that included vulgar and disparaging comments aimed at immigrants and Hispanic congresswomen.

“This ProPublica expose is an indication of the kind of moral exhaustion within the Border Patrol now that can not be tolerated. Members of Congress must be treated with respect. You cannot insult the dead body of a migrant father… trying to get his young child across the Rio Grande,” Rivera said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

OCASIO-CORTEZ ACCUSES BORDER OFFICERS OF ‘VIOLENT CULTURE’ AFTER REPORT ON GRAPHIC FACEBOOK POSTS

The ProPublica website posted a story Monday headlined “Inside the Secret Border Patrol Facebook Group Where Agents Joke About Migrant Deaths and Post Sexist Memes.” In addition to showing indifference toward the deaths of migrants, members made vulgar jokes about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus ahead of their visit to a Border Patrol facility in Texas.

According to ProPublica, in one post a group member referenced the visits by Democrats and encouraged an officer to throw a “burrito at these b—–s.” Other posts included a vile, fake photo illustration of Ocasio-Cortez engaged in oral sex with President Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez accused U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Twitter of having a “violent culture.”

Rivera noted that he had sympathy for the agents and law enforcement but asked for them to show “decency.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rivera said he sympathized with the agents and their mission but said U.S. citizens have the right to be outraged.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.