Geraldo Rivera and Juan Williams say Mayor Pete Buttigieg's 2020 dreams may be dashed after town hall controversy

Does Mayor Pete Buttigieg still have a chance at winning the Democratic presidential nomination or are those dreams dashed in the wake of his controversial town hall this weekend?

On Monday, Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera and Juan Williams discussed Buttigieg’s handling of the town hall and his cities unhappiness regarding race relations and the police department.

“The black one-third of South Bend has apparently turned against the mayor. He’s had an incredible run, Mayor Pete has, but I think that the rubber has met the road,” Rivera said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

A town hall Sunday became chaotic as the city struggled to respond to a deadly police-involved shooting last week that that highlighted a disconnect between African-American residents and Buttigieg.

Rivera suggested Buttigieg’s candidacy is likely to end in South Carolina after the recent controversy.

“It seems to me that unless he can turn this around, his candidacy will hit South Carolina and end there, seems to me. He’s not being accepted by the African-American community,” Rivera said.

Williams agreed with Rivera’s assessment, saying Buttigieg is looking like he’s “small town mayor” — not presidential.

“I think Pete Buttigieg is proving to be a guy from a small town, a small town mayor. If he doesn’t deal with this crises, it’s a terrible sign for someone who says he wants to handle the nation,” Williams said.

Williams also compared Buttigieg’s controversy to former Vice President Joe Biden’s recent blowback from saying that he was able to work with segregationists senators, saying it wasn’t “as serious as what Pete Buttigieg is going through.”