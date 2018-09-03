Georgia Walmart shootout leaves officer wounded, suspected shoplifter dead

An exchange of gunfire Monday between police and a shoplifting suspect at a Georgia Walmart has left one officer wounded and the suspect dead, local media reported.

The officer was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center, according to Fox 5. There was no immediate word on his condition. He was shot in the head, WSB reported.

Officers were responding to a shoplifting call at a Walmart in Covington around 12:30 p.m., Fox 5 added.

Officers arrived and grabbed two suspects, a police spokesman told the station.

A third suspect ran across the streets and started firing at police, hitting one of the officers, the spokesman said, according to the station.

Police returned fire, killing the suspect, the station reported.

Covington is a 40-minute drive southeast of Atlanta.

Click for more from Fox 5 Atlanta.