Georgia sheriff's office scolds man who allegedly owes more than $30G in child support

Authorities in Georgia chided a wanted man on Wednesday after claimed he racked up more than $30,000 in unpaid child support.

Turning to the public for help, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Michael Glenn Hovis, 40, on Facebook and said the Duluth police were looking for him due to an alleged probation violation and “a Contempt of Court charge for failure to pay child support.”

Noting the tens of thousands of dollars allegedly owed, the sheriff’s office said they’re “certain that his children will appreciate any information you can provide to help us find him since they want to eat and keep a roof over their heads.”

Along with a phone number, authorities concluded the post by offering Hovis some words of advice.

“Mr. Hovis, if you see this post you should consider turning yourself in,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “It’s never too late to start doing the right thing.”