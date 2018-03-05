Georgia police rescue fleeing suspect from drainage ditch

Authorities in Georgia had to rescue a suspected drug dealer from a drainage ditch after he ran away during a traffic stop and got stuck on Thursday.

The Conyers Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers pulled over Joe Hobson Jr. on Interstate 20 about 20 miles east of Atlanta after he was suspected of trafficking narcotics from a city neighborhood.

During the traffic stop, police said Hobson ran off onto a nearby property, prompting a nearly two-hour search.

Officials eventually caught up to Hobson, after deputies found his feet sticking out of a muddy drainage creek “where he had buried himself and become stuck,” according to police.

Rescue workers from Rockdale Fire Rescue were able to pull Hobson from his hiding spot.

“Rockdale Fire Rescue did a fantastic job safely extracting Hobson from an extremely dangerous predicament,” police said. “He was transported by National EMS to the hospital and confined to Rockdale County Jail before the night was over.”

Hobson, a convicted felon, is now facing several charges related to drug and weapons possession, including having a stolen handgun, according to police.