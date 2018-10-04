Georgia police officers save life of boy, 3, in dramatic bodycam video

Two police officers in Georgia are being hailed as heroes after helping to save the life of a three-year-old boy found unresponsive in a pool on Tuesday.

The Temple Police Department said the officers were the first to respond to the 911 call on the radio Tuesday morning after the child wandered away and fell into the pool.

“I don’t consider myself a hero,” Temple Officer David Yates told FOX5. “I just consider myself at the right time and place.”

The officers arrived at the home before paramedics, and were able to jump into action to perform CPR on the boy.

In bodycam video obtained by FOX5, the officers can be seen working to save the child. Yates first worked to expel water from the lungs while Lt. James Hollowood used a bag valve mask to begin CPR on the child.

“Early basic CPR is really what saves lives in these situations,” Hollowood said.

Once paramedics took over, Yates continued to help paramedics as the boy was transported to the hospital. The three-year-old boy was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, where he is recovering.