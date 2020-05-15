Georgia police investigate deaths of 2 stepsisters thrown from bridge

Two women were thrown off a Georgia highway bridge with bags over their heads, according to reports.

The bodies of stepsisters Vanita Richardson, 19, and Trevena Clarece Campbell, 31, were found along the banks of the Etowah River in Rome on Wednesday morning.

They were last seen Tuesday evening in a 1997 Toyota Corolla belonging to Richardson, the George Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

Investigators released a photo of another 1997 Toyota Corolla in the same color.

“The vehicle’s location is not known at this time but investigators believe that it could be somewhere in the Metro Atlanta area,” GBI said.

Investigators were looking for anyone who may have seen the missing vehicle.

They haven’t said how the women were killed. They lived in Rome.

Richardson was supposed to graduate from high school Saturday, WYFF-TV reported.

“Vanita will be remembered for being a fun-loving, humble, and motivated student who was making strong plans for her future, the Floyd County School District in a statement, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The district’s statement on her death referenced the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even throughout the school closures, Vanita’s passing is felt by all,” it said.