Georgia officer makes emotional final radio call after 20 years of service

The Winder, Georgia, Police Department has uploaded a video showing an officer announce his retirement after 20 years serving the community.

In the video, Officer Wayne Samples sits in his police car and you can see the emotion on his face.

“It’s been an honor and privilege working with some of the finest people in public safety,” Samples said.

Samples thanked all the people who gave his guidance along the way.

“There’s a quote that I love by Edmund Burke that says something to the effect of ‘all that’s necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing,” he said. “The men and women in law enforcement are the good guys. We are the thin blue line. We’re that stands between good and evil.”

“God bless you all. 110 is out of service,” he continued.

