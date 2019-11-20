Georgia narcotics investigator shot and killed in line of duty: sheriff's office

A Georgia narcotics officer was killed in the line of duty Tuesday evening after being shot by a suspect in Augusta, near the South Carolina border, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said.

Richmond County Narcotics Investigator Cecil Ridley and the suspect were both taken the hospital where Ridley succumbed to his wounds.

The suspect’s condition is not known.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.