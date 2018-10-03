Georgia mom snuck alcohol into movie theater via son's sippy cup: report

A Georgia mother who allegedly drank alcohol in a movie theater while with her young son reportedly got so drunk she couldn’t walk.

Kristina Gibson, of Cobb County, was wanted for misdemeanor reckless conduct and public intoxication charges Wednesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Gibson was allegedly at Merchants Walk Stadium Cinemas in East Cobb on Friday when the alleged incident took place. A warrant obtained by the news outlet said Gibson drank “a strong alcoholic beverage” from a sippy cup — possibly mixed with prescription drugs — and subsequently became so intoxicated she was “unable to walk, talk or care” for her 5-year-old son.

An employee reportedly called police after moviegoers complained about Gibson’s son, who was crying. The mother was not arrested at the theater, but was taken to a hospital because “she was that drunk,” according to Sgt. Wayne Delk.

One of Gibson’s friends picked up her son, Delk said. She had reportedly not been arrested as of Wednesday.