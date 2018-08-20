Georgia mom arrested after calling 911 on herself, reporting she accidentally left boy in hot car

A mother in Georgia was arrested after calling 911 to report she left her son locked in a hot car.

Alejandra Suarez, 26, reported herself to authorities on Aug. 13 after realizing she accidentally left her 3-year-old unattended in a vehicle for nearly three hours, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Suarez told police she dropped off her two other children at their grandmother’s house and her son fell asleep in the car.

The Gainesville woman left the grandmother’s house without realizing her son was still inside the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said Suarez didn’t discover the boy “until sometime” after she returned home.

Suarez then called police and the boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was released and remains in good condition, officials confirmed.

Suarez was booked at the Hall County Jail Sunday on felony second-degree cruelty to children. Online jail records indicate her bond has been set at $5,700.

The case remains under investigation.