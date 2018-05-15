Georgia gov candidate announces 'deportation bus' tour through sanctuary cities

A Republican candidate in the Georgia governor’s race announced Tuesday that he is taking a “deportation bus” tour through the state’s sanctuary cities as part of his campaign to highlight the dangers of illegal immigration.

Michael Williams, a state senator and a former Georgia co-chair for the Trump campaign, is running in the Republican primary race and promising to “expedite the deportation process and send a clear message to illegal communities that they are not welcomed in Georgia.”

“If you’re as tired as I am of politicians who do nothing but talk, and you want to see this bus filled with illegals, vote Michael Williams on May 22,” he says in a new ad.

According to a press release, he will use the tour to “expose how dangerous illegal aliens ruin local economies, cost American jobs, increase healthcare costs, and lower education standards.”

The bus, featuring slogans on the back such as “Follow Me to Mexico” and “Danger! Murderers, Rapists, Kidnappers, Child Molestors, and Other Criminals on Board,” is the latest move by Republican candidates to take a hard line on illegal immigration, using rhetoric similar to President Trump’s.

“We’re not just going to track them, or watch them roam around our state. We’re going to put them on this bus, and send them home,” Williams says in the ad.

Brian Kemp, who also is running in the Georgia race, last week promised to personally “round up criminal illegals” in his truck.

Sitting in a Ford F350, Kemp, the current Republican secretary of state, said, “I got a big truck, just in case I need to round up criminal illegals and take them home myself.”

“Yep, I just said that,” Kemp said. “If you want a politically incorrect conservative, that’s me.”

Kemp and Williams will face off against other Republicans looking to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Nathan Deal, including frontrunner Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, former state Sen. Hunter Hill, and businessman Clay Tippins.

Fox News’ Kaitlyn Schallhorn contributed to this report.