Georgia GOP Sen. Isakson to resign at end of year, amid battle with Parkinson’s

August 28, 2019 KID News Politics

Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, the chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee and a longtime Georgia lawmaker, announced Wednesday that he will resign at the end of the year.

In a statement, he cited his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff. My Parkinson’s has been progressing, and I am continuing physical therapy to recover from a fall in July. In addition, this week I had surgery to remove a growth on my kidney,” he said.