Georgia driver stops to help elderly man cross street

A driver in Georgia went out of his way to help an elderly man cross a busy street Sunday in a heartwarming moment captured on video.

Eondria Weems started recording when she saw the Good Samaritan pull his white pickup truck across lanes of traffic in Griffins, Ga. and helped the man across the road.

Oncoming traffic could also be seen in the video coming to a stop as the pair slowly made their way across the street.

Since posting her video on Facebook, Weems has racked up over five million views after the post went viral.

“It was so nice of him to do that,” Weems told WXIA-TV. “Makes you think there are still nice people in this world.”

After helping the man across the road, the Good Samaritan hopped back in his truck and continued on with his day.