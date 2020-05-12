Georgia doctor found dead in ditch likely killed by a pack of dogs: police

A Georgia doctor found dead in a ditch on the side of the road was likely killed by a pack of dogs, police say.

Dr. Nancy Shaw, 62, was found dead in a ditch on the side of a road in Lyons, about 80 miles west of Savannah, in the early morning hours Thursday, WTOC reported.

She was a longtime internist at the Meadows Regional Medical Center located in the next town over in Vidalia, Ga. An autopsy confirmed she died from an animal attack, the Lyons Police Department said.

Police out on patrol spotted a car pulled over on the wrong side of the road on Skyline Blvd. around 3 a.m. with its engine still running and door open.

An officer “got out of the patrol car to investigate and found a female that was deceased in the ditch,” Lyons Police Chief Wesley Walker told WTOC.

It was unclear what made her pull over. The incident remains under investigation.

Members of the department recognized the body, as Shaw often stopped by the police station to check on the officers she treated, Walker said.

“She was that kind of person. She was a caring person. She was a friend of ours. When I realized who it was, it was devastating,” he said.

Police said they identified and seized the dogs allegedly involved on Saturday, the day after Shaw’s body was found. No charges have been brought against the dogs’ owner.

“Dr. Shaw was a friend to the City, Lyons Police department and Lyons Animal shelter,” the police department said in a press release Tuesday. “The Lyons Police Department assisted by the Lyons Animal Control Division, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Lyons Public Works Department actively searched for the dogs responsible for the incident.”

“The Lyons Animal Control Division encourages Cctizens to abide by the cities’ leash law and keep your pets under the level of control required by law,” the release said.

Shaw graduated from Brown University School of Medicine in Providence, R.I. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Saint Raphael Hospital in New Haven, Conn., before relocating to Georgia. She was a member of the American Medical Association.