Georgia Democrat pushes 'testicular bill of rights' to parody ‘heartbeat’ abortion bill

A Georgia state lawmaker is drafting legislation banning vasectomies and requiring men to get permission from their sex partners before obtaining a prescription for Viagra or any erectile dysfunction medication.

The legislation would also restrict men’s access to pornography and sex toys.

State Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick, a Democrat, says she proposed the legislation to parody a restrictive new abortion bill, known as the ‘heartbeat’ bill, which was approved by the state’s House of Representatives last week. The legislation bans most abortions after a doctor can detect a heartbeat in the womb, which is usually during around 6 weeks into pregnancy.

Kendrick tweeted part of an email she sent to legislative counsel directing them to draft a bill she calls the “Testicular Bill of Rights.”

“You want some regulation of bodies and choice? Done!” Kendrick tweeted Monday.

The legislation would also classify sex without a condom as “aggravated assault” and require paternity testing before 8 weeks of pregnancy as well as make it mandatory for expectant fathers to start paying child support immediately. The proposed legislation would also implement a 24-hour “waiting period” for men to purchase porn or adult toys.

Kendrick told Fox 5 in Atlanta the bill is designed “to show how ridiculous it is that any state government should regulate what people do to their bodies.”

“Some people are going to love it and some people are going to hate it, but at the end of the day, I am a staunch, pro-choice Democrat that was elected by 54,000 people to come down there and fight for them. That’s what I’m doing is fighting,” said Kendrick.

As for the ‘heartbeat’ bill, it now moves to the state Senate, which has a Republican majority.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.