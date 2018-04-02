Georgia boy, 3, killed in a drive-by shooting

Georgia police are on the hunt Monday for a shooter after a 3-year-old child was killed in a drive-by attack late last night.

DeKalb County Police said the mother – who has not been publicly identified – was driving on Eastland Road near Atlanta around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night when someone pulled up alongside her and shot into the car with what she thought was a paintball gun.

“She found that her child was in the backseat unresponsive and discovered the 3 year-old child had been shot,” DeKalb County Police Chief James Conroy told WSB-TV.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he later died, and police investigating the vehicle found bullet hole where the child was sitting, the station added.

The mother told police that the shooter was driving a gray Dodge Charger.

Police in the area later responded to a report of a vehicle matching that description in southeast Atlanta, but it got away before they could make a stop, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The station said the child’s mother and other family members were visibly distraught at the hospital.

The identity of the shooter is unknown and police say they have not yet figured out a motive behind the shooting.