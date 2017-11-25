George HW Bush now longest-living president

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush arrives on the field to do the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI, in Houston, Feb. 5, 2017. (Reuters)

Former President George H.W. Bush reached another milestone Saturday when he became the longest-living commander-in-chief in U.S. history.

Bush, who was born June 12, 1924, reached the age of 93 years and 166 days, meaning he has now lived longer than the previous record holder, former President Gerald R. Ford, who died in December 2006 at the age of 93 years and 165 days, the Washington Times reported.

But Jimmy Carter is a close No. 2 behind Bush among living former presidents. Carter was born Oct. 1, 1924, only four months after Bush, and ranks at No. 4 overall — at age 93 years and 55 days as of Saturday.

Remarkably, founding father John Adams – the nation’s second president – ranks No. 5 on the list, having lived to age 90 years, 247 days, according to political writer Gabe Fleisher.

Unlike his high-ranking counterparts from the 20th and 21st centuries, Adams, who lived mostly in the 18th century, lacked access to many modern medical advances.

After Bush and Carter, the other living presidents have a long way to go before attempting to set a new mark for longevity. Here are their ages and birth dates:

Donald Trump: 71 (June 14, 1946)

George W. Bush: 71 (July 6, 1946)

Bill Clinton: 71 (Aug. 19, 1946)

Barack Obama: 56 (Aug. 4, 1961)