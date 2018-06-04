George H.W. Bush discharged from hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush was discharged from the hospital on Monday, following treatment for low blood pressure.

Bush, 93, was admitted to the Southern Maine Health Care hospital on May 27, after he experienced low blood pressure and fatigue.

“President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @SMHCHealth today after being treated for low blood pressure. The president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received,” spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted Monday.

The 41st president was hospitalized in Texas last April –the day after the funeral of his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush—and treated for an infection that spread to his blood. He was released in early May, and was “happy to return home,” McGrath said.

The former president arrived in Maine for the summer in late May.

Bush has spent part of every summer in Kennebunkport since his childhood, except while serving as a naval aviator during World War II. Friends of the former president have said he had been eager to return to Maine after Barbara Bush’s passing.

Fox News’ Katherine Lam and Elizabeth Zwirz contributed to this report.