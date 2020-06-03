George Floyd's daughter, 6, says she misses him: 'Dad changed the world'

Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd— who died in the custody of a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes — said in an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday “I miss him.”

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE JOINED GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY

Gianna’s mother, Roxie Washington, praised George Floyd as a loving and doting father.

A family video of Gianna on her father’s shoulder holding his hands shows her saying “Dad changed the world.”

“She didn’t have to play with nobody else because Daddy was gonna play with her all day long,” Washington said.

“That was his baby. He loved his little girl,” she added.

Floyd was killed on Memorial Day while police were arresting him over a suspected counterfeit $20 bill.

In a now-viral video capturing his last moments, Floyd can be heard screaming “I can’t breathe” over and over even as the officer, Derek Chauvin, continued to kneel on his neck. Several other officers stood by watching but did not intervene. All four officers have lost their jobs while Chauvin has subsequently been charged with 3rd degree murder and manslaughter.

SON OF RETIRED POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN ST. LOUIS LOOTING HAS MESSAGE FOR PERSON WHO PULLED TRIGGER

The incident has sparked a national outcry and ignited protests across the country to end the use of excessive force and police brutality, particularly against black people.

Washington said she only watched the video of Floyd’s death “for a moment because I was like I can’t believe… I couldn’t believe that somebody was doing him like that. I wish I coulda been there to help him,” she said tearfully.

Washington said she has not been able to explain to her daughter how her father was killed but told her “he died because he couldn’t breathe.”

“I hear them. I hear them saying my Daddy’s name,” Washington said Gianna told her. “She don’t know what happened.”

“My heart is broke for my baby. It’s broke,” she said crying.

Meanwhile, Gianna has big aspirations for the future, even as her mother mourns the moments George Floyd will miss in their daughter’s upbringing.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I know what I want to be when I grow up,” she said. “I want to be a doctor. I want to take care of people.”