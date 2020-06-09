George Floyd to be buried in private ceremony in Houston

George Floyd — whose death sparked national outrage after he died in police custody after an office kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes — will be buried in Houston in a private ceremony on Tuesday.

Floyd, 46, will be laid to rest next to his mother in the suburb of Pearland after six days of mourning and memorial services spanning several cities, including Minneapolis and North Carolina.

BIDEN MEETS WITH FLOYD’S DAMILY AHEAD OF TUESDAY’S FUNERAL

Since his death on Memorial Day, thousands of people have flocked to the streets around the nation demanding the officers involved be brought to justice, and calling for sweeping police reforms to prevent the use of excessive force, that activists say are predominantly targeted toward blacks and Hispanics.

Floyd’s funeral service will be held at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. About 500 guests invited by the Floyd family– including a number of activists, celebrities and politicians, are expected to attend, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU reported.

Just a day before, nearly 6,000 people holding signs and wearing “I can’t breathe” t-shirts— highlighting the last words Floyd said before he died– turned out to pay tribute to him during a public memorial service in Houston.

The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy at the service, which took place at North Central University.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was in attendance with the family at the memorial but will not attend the funeral. According to a Democratic source with knowledge of the conversations, Biden didn’t want his Secret Service protection to disrupt the service, but the presidential candidate is expected to share a pre-recorded video message at Tuesday’s funeral service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.