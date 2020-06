https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Brazil-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: People protest against crimes committed by the police against black people in the favelas, outside the Rio de Janeiro’s state government, Brazil, as well as George Floyd’s death, Sunday, May 31, 2020.

AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

