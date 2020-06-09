George Floyd mural vandalized in Massachusetts

A mural in Massachusetts honoring George Floyd has been vandalized.

The painting, located at an Interstate 93 underpass in Woburn, outside of Boston, includes a portrait of Floyd with the words “Justice 4 Big Floyd.”

But now someone has defaced the mural by scribbling white spray paint across Floyd’s face.

An image taken by WFXT showed that other graffiti art in the area remained untouched.

Police told the station that no report about the incident has been made at this time.

Floyd is set to be buried Tuesday in Houston.