George Conway urges officials to ‘just stop’ defending Trump, says he ‘belongs’ in prison

George Conway, attorney and husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, launched into another tirade against President Trump on Tuesday, urging public officials and others to “just stop” defending the president and saying he “belongs” in prison.

“To the members of Congress, public officials, and talking heads still defending @realDonaldTrump: Just stop,” he tweeted. “Especially the lying. He has no defense. Don’t go down with him in history in disgrace. The sooner we get this over with and he’s gone, the better off everyone will be.”

KELLYANNE CONWAY, IN HEATED CLASH WITH REPORTER, SAYS HUSBAND ‘GETS HIS POWER THROUGH ME’

Responding to a tweet predicting that Trump will end up in prison, Conway added: “Absolutely he will. And it’s where he belongs.”

Separately, regarding the recent boos Trump received at a World Series baseball game, where the crowd yelled “lock him up,” Conway described the chant as appropriate.

“No — it’s the fact that he’s a criminal and the fact that this chant that came from his rallies couldn’t be more fitting to apply to him,” he tweeted regarding the impetus for the chant.

KELLYANNE CONWAY’S HUSBAND MAKES AWKWARD APPEAL FOR ‘SOMEONE’ ON TRUMP’S ‘RUNAWAY TRAIN’ TO STOP HIM

The comments are the latest in a stream of anti-Trump sentiment from Conway, who has clashed with the president for months. Trump has called George a “stone cold LOSER & husband from hell.”

George Conway’s tweets have long attracted attention, considering Kellyanne Conway is a staunch defender of the president and has a reputation for wading into all media environments, hostile and friendly, to tout Trump’s agenda. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday from Fox News.

That dynamic returned to the spotlight last week after audio emerged of the White House counselor scolding a Washington Examiner reporter for a reference to the Conway marriage in a story about Kellyanne Conway reportedly being considered for White House chief of staff.

She later issued a statement in which she pushed back against personal questions she called “gossipy, inappropriate and irrelevant.”

“I’ve previously noted that it is unusual – especially in Washington and especially in Republican politics – for a man to gain newfound fame and power through his wife, following his own stories, decades-long career as a respected and outstanding litigator in New York, which I have long admired,” she said.

“Like every couple I know, George and I disagree on many big things and agree on many big things. Exactly none of it affects my position as Counselor to the President,” she said. “Exactly none of it is anyone’s business.”