George Conway identifies himself as ‘windmill cancer survivor’ on Twitter in apparent dig at Trump

George Conway has taken another jab at President Trump, this time labeling himself a “windmill cancer survivor” in his Twitter profile.

It’s an apparent reference to the president’s speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual spring dinner on April 2, where he said wind turbine noise causes cancer. (Politifact has labeled that claim false.)

GEORGE CONWAY WAS TURNED DOWN FROM JOB, JEALOUS OF WIFE, TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER SAYS

Conway, the spouse of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, has become an outspoken critic of the president via Twitter messages, calling the president “pathological” and “incoherent” — and even suggesting he has a “disorder” and an inquiry needs to be conducted regarding his “condition of mind.”

Trump recently fired back at Conway, calling him “jealous” of his wife’s success and a “stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kellyanne Conway has herself weighed in on the bitter feud, calling her husband’s attacks on Trump “unusual” and thanking the president for defending her.