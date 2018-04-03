Gang member pleads guilty to role in Boston teen's slaying

A member of the violent MS-13 gang has pleaded guilty to his role in the slaying of a 15-year-old Boston boy who was lured to his death by a fake Facebook page.

Federal prosecutors say 21-year-old Carlos Melara pleaded guilty last week to racketeering conspiracy.

Authorities say the El Salvador national and other gang members engaged in a “catfishing” scheme to entice the boy to an East Boston beach in September 2015 by posing as a girl on Facebook who wanted to meet him. Melara, pretending to be the girl’s friend, picked up the victim on a scooter and drove him to the beach, where several gang members stabbed him to death.

Prosecutors say the killing earned Melara promotion within the gang, which has deep Central American ties.

He is scheduled to be sentenced July 30.