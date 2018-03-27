Funeral plans set for Iowa family found dead in Mexico

March 27, 2018 KID News National News

Funeral arrangements have been set for the Iowa family who died in a vacation condominium in Mexico last week.

A visitation for the Sharp family, of Creston, will be held Friday at the Powers Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday in the gymnasium of Southwestern Community College, the Des Moines Register reported.

Amy Marie Sharp poses for a selfie, with her daughter Adrianna Marie Sharp at an unspecified location, in this picture uploaded to Facebook on December 3, 2017. Amy Sharp via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT: AMY SHARP - RC11D07A92B0

Amy Sharp and daughter Adrianna Sharp.

The Sharps were found dead Friday after inhaling toxic gases, Mexican authorities said. Killed were Kevin Sharp, 41; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp, 38; and children Sterling Sharp, 12; and Adrianna Sharp, 7.

The Sharps were known as supporters of the athletic teams at the college where the service will be held, the Register reported.

In Creston, hundreds of mourners gathered Sunday for a candlelight vigil in memory of the Sharps, the Creston News Advertiser reported.

Kevin Wayne Sharp poses with his son, Sterling Wayne Sharp, on a boat at Poplar Point Resort, in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada in this picture uploaded to Facebook on July 22, 2017. Kevin Sharp via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT: KEVIN SHARP - RC1B28491530

Kevin Sharp and son Sterling Sharp.

Authorities in Tulum, Mexico, identified a faulty water heater as the source of the gas leak. The head prosecutor of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo said Monday that the water heater “was leaking gas, maybe from use or lack of maintenance.”

The exact type of gas has not been disclosed.

The family was reported missing by relatives in their hometown about a week after the family left for vacation. Creston police contacted the U.S. State Department, and the bodies were found Friday during a welfare check at the condo in Tulum, on the Yucatan Peninsula.

In this undated photo provided by the Quintana Roo Prosecutors Office, a firefighter examines a gas stove in the rented condo where an Iowa couple and their two children died in Tulum, Mexico. Mexican authorities said on Saturday, March 24, 2018 that autopsies indicate the Iowa couple and their two children died from inhaling toxic gas at the rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast, but there was no sign of foul play or suicide. (Quintana Roo Prosecutor's Office via AP)

A firefighter examines a gas stove in the rented condo where an Iowa couple and their two children died in Tulum, Mexico.  (Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office via Associated Press)

The Quintana Roo prosecutor’s office said the family had been dead for between 36 and 48 hours by the time they were found Friday at the Tao condominium complex.

The family’s burial will be closed to the public, the funeral home said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.