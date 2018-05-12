Funeral held for Colorado soldier killed in combat

A funeral service has been held in Longmont for a Colorado soldier who was killed by enemy fire in Afghanistan.

Gabriel D. Conde’s family members shared poems and songs as they remembered the 22-year-old Army airborne infantryman Saturday at Lifebridge Christian Church.

Mourners stood and the Battle Hymn of the Republic played as Conde’s flag-draped coffin was led out of the church after the service.

The U.S. Department of Defense said Conde died April 30. He was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

A day earlier, hundreds of people turned out for a procession escorting Conde’s body through Berthoud, where he graduated high school.

He will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver in a private ceremony Monday.