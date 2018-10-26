Fuel truck strikes American Airlines plane with passengers onboard at LaGuardia Airport

A fuel truck hit the wing of an American Airline plane with nearly 200 passengers onboard at LaGuardia Airport on Friday.

Flight 1249 was slated to travel to Miami and had 172 passengers and five crew members onboard, WABC-TV reported. The fuel truck clipped the plane’s wing at the airport’s Terminal B at around 6:51 a.m. ET Friday.

There were no injuries immediately reported following the incident. The passengers were transported off the plane and the aircraft was “taken out of service,” the station reported.

The passengers will be placed on another plane for their destination.