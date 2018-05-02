FTS International: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ FTS International Inc. (FTSI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $78.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of $5.68. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to $5.79 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $467.5 million in the period.

