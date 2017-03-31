Ft. Hall dog attack investigation continues

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Tribal police are continuing their investigation into a dog attack on a 3-year-old boy in Fort Hall last weekend. One person has claimed ownership of four of the dogs that attacked the child.

The dog owner has been charged with “Maintaining a Public Nuisance”. According to tribal law, any person found guilty of the violation could face up to 30 days in jail and/or a $200 fine.

Tribal Chief of Police Pat Teton said police found a majority of the dogs involved in the attack. They were euthanized and the remains taken to Boise for rabies tests. The test results are not yet available.

On Tuesday, the Fort Hall Business Council approved the Tribes’ animal control ordinance. According to the council, the ordinance was initially approved in September, 2016 but was waiting for approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA). The tribes began developing the ordinance in 2013. Further details about the animal ordinance will be provided once the BIA officially approves.

According to Tribal Fish & Game Captain, Tom Wadsworth, “Our staff is working diligently to remove large dog packs throughout the reservation in accordance to the resolution” Wadsworth also states, “there has been an increase of phone calls reporting stray dogs in the community. Over the years, there have been concerns of animals being dropped off on the reservation and this will no longer be tolerated under the new Animal Ordinance.”