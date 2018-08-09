Friend shoves Washington state teen off 60-foot bridge after hesitating to jump: report

A Washington state teenager on Tuesday was badly injured when she was shoved by a so-called friend after she hesitated to jump off a 60-foot bridge sought out by thrill-seekers, reports said.

Jordan Holgerson, 16, fell from the bridge at Moulton Falls and broke five ribs and suffered a lung injury as a result, KGW reported.

A video of the incident was posted online by an apparent acquaintance of the girl’s grandmother, The Columbian reported. The video went viral and was eventually taken down.

Holgerson told KGW that she was with a group of friends at the time and had second thoughts about jumping into the Lewis River. The jump, even for someone skilled, is dangerous.

“In midair I think I might’ve blacked out,” she told the station. “I was awake and aware when I hit the water.”

She was reportedly pushed by a friend who has since apologized. Holgerson told KGW that sorry is not enough.

The girl’s mother told the news station that she hopes the friend turns herself in to police.

Sgt. Dave Nelson of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, told The Columbian that deputies are investigating the incident.

“My daughter’s going to have a long road to recovery and I think that she should probably just turn herself in – realize what she did wrong. This is not OK. She could have killed my daughter,” the mom said.