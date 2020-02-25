Friend of Princess Anne found shot dead at Boris Johnson’s old home, murder-suicide attempt eyed

A dog trainer who worked for Princess Anne was found shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the former home of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a report said.

Debbie Zurick, 56, was killed at the cottage where Johnson grew up in England, and her husband John was left in critical condition from a gunshot wound, according to The Sun.

“I thought they were happy together. They seemed to have the perfect life,” Debbie’s half-brother Phillip Townsend, 44 told the newspaper.

“They had a house, dogs, guns. They lived a life they loved in the country.”

Debbie was discovered with “severe injuries” outside the couple’s farmhouse on Saturday night. Officers attempted to revive her, but she was declared dead at the scene.

A “key witness,” also at the scene, was unharmed.

John Zurrick, 67, was found with a gunshot wound in another building.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The couple had trained and bred dogs together. They were part of a club where Princess Anne serves as president and trained her dog Sparkle, the Sun reported.

The Zurricks bought the cottage where the killing took place from the prime minister’s father in 2014.

