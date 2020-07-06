French woman thrown from roller coaster dies as husband tries to grab her feet

A woman fell to her death from a roller coaster in France as her husband desperately attempted to catch her feet, reports said.

The unidentified 32-year-old mother was celebrating her 2-year-old child’s birthday Saturday at Parc Saint-Paul in Oise, about 50 miles north of Paris when she was thrown from the Formula 1 coaster.

“She went over the [safety] bar and her husband tried to catch her by the foot,” a witness named Farida told the Courier Picard newspaper.

The witness said she’d been waiting with her own children to get on the ride when she heard screams and saw the horrifying incident.

Park officials said in a press release that a woman died at the scene Saturday after falling while the ride was “in operation.”

“The park area has been completely cut off for visitors,” the statement said.

“All the teams join the family to express their deep sadness following this event.”

It was reportedly the woman’s first visit to the park, and she had been joined on the outing by her mother and sister, in addition to her husband and child.

Another female witness told Le Parisien that her own daughter was on the ride and saw the young mother plunge to her death as the roller coaster made a turn.

The girl is “extremely shocked,” said the woman, only identified as Priscilla.

The mom said she rushed over to the ride after hearing a man scream.

“I came closer and saw a bloody woman at the foot of the roller coaster,” she said. “It was horrible.”

In 2009, a 35-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest after getting thrown from the same ride.

The park wasn’t held liable in her death after a probe ordered by cops found the accident was the result of “inappropriate behavior” on the part of the victim, according to Le Parisien.

But Gilles Campion, who is still the director of Parc Saint-Paul, was handed a suspended four-month prison sentence and ordered to pay several thousand euros in damages in 2007 for two other incidents.

In the first incident, four people were injured when a roller coaster veered off course and rammed into a metal pole in August 2005.

A month earlier, 11 people were hurt under similar circumstances.

Police said they are investigating Saturday’s death at the park, which attracts nearly 380,000 visitors per year.

Additional reporting by Tamar Lapin