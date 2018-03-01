French far-right leader Marine Le Pen charged over sharing brutal ISIS photos

French prosecutors have filed preliminary charges against far-right leader Marine Le Pen for tweeting brutal images of Islamic State violence.

The prosecutor’s office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said the charges were issued Thursday for “distribution of violent images.” If the case reaches trial and she’s convicted, Le Pen could face three years in prison and 75,000 euros ($90,000) in fines.

Le Pen’s December 2015 tweets showed executions by IS extremists, including the killing of American reporter James Foley.

Le Pen didn’t comment publicly on the charges, made possible after the French parliament lifted her immunity from prosecution in the case. Lawyer Rodolphe Bosselut, representing Le Pen, wouldn’t comment.

It’s the latest blow to Le Pen, whose party is in crisis after she lost her presidential bid last year.