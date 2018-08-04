French baby panda celebrates first birthday bash with cake

A zoo in France threw a 1st birthday bash for the country’s first baby panda on Saturday.

The party, held in honor of Yuan Meng at the Beauval Zoo, was complete with a vibrant looking cake made out of bamboo, honey and a variety of different fruits.

The young bear, who weighs more than 60 pounds, has only begun munching on bamboo as of late.

And as a treat for guests visiting the park, anyone who shares the Aug. 4 birthday with Yuan Meng was able to get to get in free of charge.

The 1-year-old is the offspring of two pandas who are on a decade-long visit from China. The purpose of the loan is focused on highlighting the good relations between the two countries.

French first lady Brigitte Macron, considered the panda’s “godmother,” did not attend Saturday’s celebration.

