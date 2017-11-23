French authorities free 3 in probe into Charlie Hebdo attack

The Paris prosecutor’s office says three people who were put into custody in an investigation into the January 2015 attacks on Charlie Hebdo magazine and a kosher store in Paris have been freed.

The office Thursday cited a lack of incriminating evidence as the reason for the release of the two men and one woman detained Tuesday as part of a probe dealing with suspected suppliers of weapons to the attackers.

Preliminary charges have already been filed against 14 people in the investigation — with 13 in jail pending trial.

The three 2015 attackers were killed in shootouts with police. Brothers Cherif and Said Kouachi killed 12 at Charlie Hebdo’s office. Their associate Amedy Coulibaly later killed a policewoman outside Paris and four people at a Jewish supermarket in Paris.