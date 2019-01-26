Freight train slams into school bus, killing student, 13, and injuring two others

A Union Pacific train slammed into a school bus on Friday in East Texas, killing a middle school student and injuring the bus driver and another student, authorities said.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. when the bus, from the local school district, was attempting to cross tracks in Athens, a city of 12,700 residents about 70 miles southeast of Dallas, the Tyler Morning Telegraph reported.

DRIVER WITH GUNSHOT WOUND CRASHES INTO TEXAS SCHOOL BUS, STUDENTS UNINJURED: POLICE

He said a 13-year-old male student was killed and the bus driver was in stable condition after being hospitalized for unspecified injuries, Hill said. A 9-year-old girl who attends Central Athens Elementary School was injured and flown to a Dallas hospital, where she was in critical but stable condition.

No other students were on the bus, according to the school district. The names of the two students and the bus driver were not immediately released.

“My heart is broken for the families,” School Superintendent Blake Stiles said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both students had to be cut out of the wreck, Fox 4 Dallas reported.

Authorities were still determining the cause of the collision.

​​​​​​​The Associated Press contributed to this report.