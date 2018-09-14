Freight train kills grizzly bear near West Glacier

MGN Online/Pixabay

MGN Online/Pixabay

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) – Montana wildlife officials say a freight train struck and killed a 2-year-old grizzly bear near West Glacier.



The bear’s death on Monday was noted because it had been fitted with a GPS collar after being trapped in May east of Bigfork. It was relocated to the east side of Hungry Horse Reservoir.



Wildlife officials say so far this year, 33 grizzly bear mortalities have been identified in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem. Bears are classified as mortalities if they die, are euthanized, are taken to an accredited zoo or research facility or relocated to another area of the state.



More than 1,000 grizzly bears live in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, which includes Glacier National Park, parts of two Indian reservations and parts of five national forests.