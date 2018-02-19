Free concealed carry classes offered to teachers by Ohio sheriff in wake of Florida shooting

Police officers from across the U.S. have had different responses to last week’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. But one sheriff, in particular, has captured attention with his unique offer: free conceal and carry classes.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones in Ohio announced in a tweet Sunday that he would be offering conceal and carry classes free of charge to teachers in the area.

“I am going to offer free concealed and Carry class free 2 teachers. Limited number,” Jones posted. “Details coming soon on line. Also training on school shootings.”

Teachers interested in the offer were asked to email the sheriff for more information. Attendees will be expected to show proof of employment prior to the class, officials said.

“This class will be limited to 50 candidates. We will contact you this week with the date, time, and location of the class,” the sheriff’s department followed up on Facebook.

The department said they received more than 50 emails in the span of 20 minutes.

“Keep them coming, we will find a plan,” the department wrote. “This community rocks!”

Jones posted a 2-minute video on the sheriff department’s Facebook page on Feb. 15, one day after the shooting that killed 17 people, demanding action.

“Sad to say, I get asked, ‘When is this going to end?'” Jones said. “The current way that we do things in the school system needs to be changed.”

Jones said schools should focus less on fire drills and find more substantial ways to protect students. He recommended adding metal detectors and armed personnel.

“We need to be prepared and we don’t need to have our heads in the sand,” Jones continued in the video that has been viewed more than 130,000 times since it was posted.

Jones’ approach has received a mixture of responses.

Some praised Jones’ plan and announced they would take him up on his offer.

“This teacher is interested!” one Twitter user replied to Jones’ initial tweet.

“Just sent my information. I am responsible for 120 young children and would like to have an opportunity to protect them if needed,” another added.

But others argued that teachers shouldn’t have to worry about handling a weapon at school and Jones should find another way to help.

“Teachers…did not sign up to carry a weapon in their line of work. They’re job is to teach,” one Facebook user responded. “I would like to think…not all…but the majority don’t have the proper mindset that…if it comes to a situation where they need to pull a weapon, that they’re actually able to follow through with it.”

“There are so many other courses of action that are more sound and reasonable than putting guns in the hands of teachers at schools,” another added.

Even if teachers don’t want to operate a firearm, Jones said it’s still a good idea for them to be familiar with guns and learn how to properly respond in an active shooter situation.

“We’re going to teach them about school shootings, what to do when someone brings a gun to the schools and you at least know how to deal with a gun, how to identify the gun, how many rounds that gun can shoot and what a bullet can do,” Jones told WLWT.

After all, school staff will be the first line of defense in a shooting, Jones added.

“Most of these killings that take place in schools are usually over in three and a half minutes. The police get there in five,” Jones added.