Franken won’t resign: Senator apologizes, says he wants to get back to work

Democratic Sen. Al Franken, in his first press conference since alleged sexual misconduct, said Monday that he was “sorry” but hopes to regain the public’s trust and confidence by getting “back to work.”

“It’s going to take a long time to regain people’s trust, but I hope that starts today by getting back to work,” he said at a press conference Monday afternoon outside his Capitol Hill office. “I’ve been trying to take responsibility. .. I am going to be accountable.”

Franken made clear he has no plans to resign.

The Minnesota lawmaker on Sunday broke his silence on the issue, telling state-based newspaper and radio reporters that he was “ashamed” by his behavior and “sorry” for his actions but that he would not resign from Congress.

Four women have publicly said Franken groped them, including one who said he forcibly kissed her.

The first claim against Franken emerged nearly two weeks ago, when Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio host, said the senator forcibly kissed and groped her during a 2006 USO tour, before he was elected to the Senate.

She said Franken kissed her while rehearsing a sketch. And later on the tour, Franken was photographed with his hands over Tweeden’s breasts, grinning at the camera, as she slept.

The two-term senator has also apologized and says he will cooperate with a Senate ethics investigations.

