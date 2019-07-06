Frank Luntz: Dems now 'using language of the right to push policies of the left'

Some Democrats are beginning to use terminology popular with conservatives in order to highlight their policies, according to pollster Frank Luntz.

Republicans must create a cogent message to combat this new trend if they want to win in future elections, Luntz claimed Friday on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“My concern is that the Democrats are using — sometimes — language of the right as a way to push policies of the left,” he said.

“And conservatives have to be careful about that. You use softer, gentler, kinder words to push things that are about either government control or government giveaways, and the conservatives need to have a message — they need to have an answer to that.”

Luntz was reacting to a montage of 2020 Democratic candidates claiming health care is a “human right.”

To that extent, Ingraham added a conservative analyst once explained, if something “is a human right, you don’t have to debate it anymore.”

“So, if it’s a ‘human right,’ there’s no debate, you have to give it to them,” she added, characterizing the idea.

Luntz agreed, adding if someone is against certain policy proposals in that regard they can be painted as, “cruel and inhumane.”

In regard to the idea of Medicare-for-all, Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel claimed recently on “Fox & Friends” the platform will not resonate with voters in the end.

Voters will turn away from candidates pushing the idea in the end and claims the plan will improve access to quality health care are unfounded, Siegel said last month.

“I think it’s a campaign slogan. I don’t think it’s ever going to happen. They will self-destruct by getting behind it,” he claimed.

“I can’t believe they are making it a campaign issue. It’s so unpopular.”