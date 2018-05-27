France's Macron to host Libya summit pushing for elections

France is set to host a U.N.-sponsored conference on Libya aimed at securing elections in the North African country and commitments to a joint political roadmap from its warring factions.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said the conference at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday will bring together key Libyan players and representatives of two dozen countries and international organizations.

Macron’s office says Libya’s rival leaders are expected to adopt a statement calling for presidential and parliamentary elections, “if possible” by the end of the year.

The agreement would also provide for a plan to unify the country’s rival security forces and to clarify the roles of competing Libyan institutions.

Libya has experienced political instability since the overthrow of Moammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Macron hosted a meeting of the rival leaders at a chateau in July 2017.