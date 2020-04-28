France outlines plan to lift coronavirus lockdown, Spain to announce roadmap to reopening

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

France unveiled stringent plans to ease coronavirus restrictions Tuesday after a six-week nationwide lockdown, telling parliament “we must learn to live with COVID-19” or else risk “the economy falling apart.”

Spain also is expected to announce its own roadmap for resuming daily life amid the pandemic, making the two hard-hit countries the latest European nations to lay out plans, following Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark and Germany.

In a nationwide plan announced to parliament, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the country will gradually emerge from lockdown on March 11, unless it is unsafe at that time, to stem the risk of economic collapse.

“We are going to have to learn to live with the virus,” Philippe told parliament. “We must learn to live with COVID-19 and to protect ourselves from it.”

Part of the rigorous plan will require France to automatically test those who come in contact with someone infected with COVID-19. The government expects to be able to conduct 700,000 tests per week when the lockdown ends.

“All these contact cases will be tested and will be asked to isolate themselves,” Philippe said.

Shops and markets can reopen, while restaurants and cafes will remain closed, France 24 reported. Citizens will be encouraged to work from home for another three weeks, according to Bloomberg.

Masks will be mandated for all high school students when they return to classrooms beginning May 18. Elementary school students won’t be required to wear masks.

Large-scale public gatherings will remain banned. Philippe said the remainder of the 2019-20 professional sports season, including soccer and rugby, won’t be completed.

After Philippe presents the plan, the National Assembly will debate his proposal and hold a vote.

France had 23,327 virus-related deaths as of Tuesday.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also will outline how to lift the nationwide lockdown after living under strict measures for seven weeks. The coronavirus has killed 23,521 people in Spain.

The announcement follows a new order that is allowing children to leave their homes for one hour of supervised activity per day.

Countries around the world are grappling with how to restart their battered economies, reopen schools and resume public events after imposing strict measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Germany reported a rise in COVID-19 infection rates from 0.9 to 1.0 just one week after allowing small retailers, car and bicycle dealers, and bookstores to reopen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.