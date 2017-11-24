France awaits verdict in shootings at newspaper, TV network

A French court is set to rule on whether to convict a man of attempted murder over shootings at a newspaper and TV network that set the country on edge.

Abdelhakim Dekhar is accused of wounding an assistant photographer at the prominent daily Liberation, and shootings at broadcaster BFM-TV and outside the headquarters of French bank Societe Generale.

He also is accused of a brief hostage-taking and car-hijacking during the multi-day rampage in 2013, which prompted concern about attacks on the media.

Dekhar was arrested after a nationwide manhunt. He faces life in prison if convicted when the Paris court hands down its judgment Friday.

During the trial he described anti-capitalist views, desperation and suicidal wishes, though no specific motive for his actions, according to French media reports.