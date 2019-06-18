'Fox & Friends' talks to some of the Trump supporters camped out ahead of Florida rally: 'We are former Dems'

President Trump is set to formally launch his 2020 re-election campaign Tuesday night in Orlando, Fla., and many of his supporters have been camped outside the Amway Center in anticipation.

According to local reports, the first Trump supporters showed up as early as 2:30 a.m. Monday for Trump’s rally, which is slated to start at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and will be broadcast live on Fox News Channel.

Fox News correspondent Lauren Blanchard was on the scene Tuesday morning on “Fox & Friends,” meeting some of the folks who are looking forward to seeing the president.

Three women, Maria, Nancy and Jenny, arrived Monday afternoon and camped overnight.

“We are all former Dems,” Maria told Blanchard, saying they all support the Walk Away movement for disillusioned Democrats.

Nancy said the president “unites everybody” at his rallies and it feels like a “rock concert” for those in attendance.

“What I want to hear is what he has planned for everybody to move forward,” she said.

The president tweeted on Monday morning that his campaign has received more than 100,000 ticket requests for the event in an arena that only holds 20,000 people.

Co-host Dan Bongino said on the show that “crowds matter” and those on the left who say the opposite are “clearly just making that up; it’s nonsense.”

“[Trump] has a unique style of campaigning that appeals to a lot of people,” said co-host Steve Doocy.

In an appearance on “Fox News @ Night,” Buck Sexton argued that Trump will be very tough to beat as an incumbent running on a strong economy and without any “foolish” wars to defend.

“Even some of his most vociferous critics admit he is just a beast on the campaign trail. … There is nobody on the Democratic side who comes even close to just the pure performance art on the campaign trail that this president can put forward,” he said.

However, new Fox News polls suggest a cause for concern for the president’s re-election chances.

The poll found former Vice President Joe Biden holding a sizable lead on the Democratic field, with a 10-point lead on Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.

