Fox News remembers Charles Krauthammer: 'R.I.P. good friend'

Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer, a notable Pulitzer Prize winner, Harvard-trained psychiatrist and best-selling author, died on Thursday at age 68.

Krauthammer, who revealed in a heartbreaking letter earlier this month that his death was imminent, became well-known on Fox News Channel, frequently appearing as a guest commentator, as well as a nightly panelist on “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

Following word of his death, Baier posted on Twitter “I am sure you will be owning the panel discussion in heaven as well. And we’ll make sure your wise words and thoughts – your legacy – will live on here.”

“R.I.P. good friend,” he wrote.

Fox News President Jay Wallace tweeted that the network was “celebrating the life of a brilliant man.”

Brit Hume, senior political analyst for the channel, labeled Krauthammer’s death “terribly sad news.”

“Fox News @ Night” anchor Shannon Bream tweeted that “There will never be another Dr. @krauthammer – never.”

“His brilliance, humor and kindness brightened the lives of everyone who was blessed enough to cross his path,” she continued. “He challenged me, inspired me and I find it hard to believe he’s gone. #RIP My Dear Friend – I’m better bc of you.”

Fox News’ Elizabeth Llorente contributed to this report.