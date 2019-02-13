Fox News Poll: Did God favor Donald Trump in 2016?

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a recent interview that she believes God wanted Donald Trump to become president.

A quarter of voters agrees.

A Fox News Poll released Wednesday finds 25 percent believe God wanted Trump to win the election. Sixty-two percent disagree and 14 are unsure.

Over half of white evangelical Christians, 55 percent, feel God put Trump in office. That drops to 36 percent among Protestants and 20 percent among Catholics.

Trump voters are nearly six times as likely as Clinton voters to believe God wanted Trump to win the election (46 vs. 8 percent). The results are nearly identical among Republicans (45 percent) and Democrats (9 percent).

In a January interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, Sanders said, “I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president, and that’s why he’s there.”

The Fox News poll is based on landline and cellphone interviews with 1,004 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide and was conducted under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) (formerly named Anderson Robbins Research) and Shaw & Company Research (R) from February 10-12, 2019. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points for all registered voters.