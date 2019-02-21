Facebook
Twitter
Google+
YouTube
Home
Shows
Podcasts
Regional News
Local Events
Contact
Station Information
Feedback
Jobs
Internships
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Advertise on KID
Latest News
[ February 21, 2019 ]
Fox News Poll 2/21/19
Politics
[ February 21, 2019 ]
Fox News Poll: Half of voters favor military action against North Korea
Politics
[ February 21, 2019 ]
Prosecutors broke law by not informing victims of Jeffrey Epstein plea bargain, judge rules
Politics
[ February 21, 2019 ]
Why civics education matters
Politics
[ February 21, 2019 ]
Obama and former AG Holder announce new campaign to combat gerrymandering
Politics
[ February 21, 2019 ]
CPAC to highlight freedom agenda: 'Socialism does not make America great'
Politics
[ February 21, 2019 ]
Roger Stone apologizes to judge for Instagram post: 'My wife is kicking me'
Politics
[ February 21, 2019 ]
McCabe: Rosenstein thought 2 Cabinet members could support bid to oust Trump
Politics
[ February 21, 2019 ]
Sharpton, at meeting with Kamala Harris, says Smollett should face ‘maximum’ punishment if allegations true
Politics
[ February 21, 2019 ]
Idaho teen says he made $35k in 4 days plowing Seattle
Regional News
Home
Politics
Fox News Poll 2/21/19
Fox News Poll 2/21/19
February 21, 2019
KID News
Politics
Previous
Fox News Poll: Half of voters favor military action against North Korea
Rich Broadcasting © 2017
EEO
Outreach Application
Contest Rules
Privacy Policy
Public File KID-AM
KIDJ-FM
KIDG-FM