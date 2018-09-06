FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump wants White House official behind NY Times op-ed ID'ed; DOJ targets conservative censorship

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

President Trump demands that the ‘gutless’ author of an anonymous New York Times op-ed article be revealed. The newspaper claims the writer was a “senior administration official” inside the White House.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faced a second day of grilling on Capitol Hill, with Democratic senators questioning him on topics ranging from the Mueller investigation, to his alleged ties to the president’s inner circle, to racial profiling.

The Justice Department announced it will investigate whether social media giants are intentionally censoring conservatives as Facebook and Twitter executives defended their practices in hearings on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his commitment to denuclearization and expressed faith that President Trump could settle stalled nuclear talks between the North Korea and the U.S., state media reported.

Hurricane Florence has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm and could cause life-threatening conditions in Bermuda by the end of this week, forecasters warn.

THE LEAD STORY – ‘THE RESISTANCE’ WITHIN TRUMP’S RANKS: The New York Times on Wednesday published an explosive opinion piece that the paper says was written by an anonymous senior White House official who described a “two-track presidency” in which top officials were “working diligently from within to frustrate parts of [President Trump’s] agenda and his worst inclinations” … The piece quickly triggered anger from inside the White House, as President Trump called it “gutless,” and press secretary Sarah Sanders demanded the unnamed author “resign.”

In the piece, titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” the author wrote that the alleged actions by White House officials were not part of “the popular ‘resistance’ of the left.” Trump responded by questioning whether the anonymous senior White House official even existed, tweeting: “Does the so-called ‘Senior Administration Official’ really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!”

By late Wednesday night, Trump lamented in a tweet that he was “draining the Swamp” but the “Swamp was trying to fight back.” However, the president vowed, “We will win.”

COMBATIVE EXCHANGES AT KAVANAUGH HEARING: The second day of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings boiled over into a series of tense exchanges late in the evening Wednesday, as high-profile Democrats lined up to hammer the appellate judge with thinly veiled accusations that he was hiding ties to President Trump’s inner circle and harbored sympathies for racist policies … In an especially combative moment late in the day, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pointedly asked Kavanaugh whether he ever had discussed Special Counsel Robert Mueller or his Russia probe with anyone at Kasowitz Benson Torres, the law firm founded by Marc Kasowitz, a former personal attorney to President Trump.

In another dramatic exchange, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., implied Kavanaugh had been open to racial profiling tactics, citing an email exchange between Kavanaugh and a colleague. However, Booker did not provide Kavanaugh a copy of the emails to review while questioning him about it, prompting an objection from Sen. Mike Lee, who charged that it was inappropriate to “cross-examine” Kavanaugh about documents that he “can’t see.”

Testimony in Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

SOCIAL MEDIA ‘STIFLING’ TARGETED: The Justice Department on Wednesday announced Attorney General Jeff Sessions will convene a meeting with state attorneys general this month to discuss long-standing concerns by conservatives that social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are “stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms” ... The announcement came after a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing involving top officials from Facebook and Twitter, and ahead of a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on alleged bias and lack of transparency, where Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified.

There was no date set for the meeting. And it was not immediately clear how many attorneys general would attend the meeting.

NEW HOPE FOR A NUKE-FREE NORTH KOREA? – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his South Korean counterpart will meet later this month to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, his state-controlled media reported Thursday … Kim also expressed faith in President Trump’s efforts to settle a nuclear impasse, despite recent bumps in diplomacy, the report said. Chung Eui-yong, a special envoy from South Korea, told reporters that Kim stressed that “he has never talked negative about President Trump to his staff or anyone else,” South Korea’s Yonhap News reported.

Chung reportedly said North Korea expressed hope to improve the “North-U.S. relationship within Trump’s first term.” The statement comes after a South Korean envoy met with Kim to set up the inter-Korean summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

HURRICANE FLORENCE INTENSIFIES: Florence, the first major storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, was upgraded to a Category 4 storm Wednesday as forecasters warned it could cause “life-threatening” surf and rip current conditions in Bermuda later this week … According to the National Hurricane Center, Florence’s maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 130 miles per hour. The storm is centered about 1,295 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and is moving northwest at 13 mph. Forecasters have said they expect Florence to weaken somewhat over the next couple of days, but the storm is predicted to remain a powerful hurricane through early next week. The National Hurricane Center said that the swells generated by Florence would begin to affect Bermuda on Friday.

